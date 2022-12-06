Infrared Cameras to go public through deal with SPAC SportsMap Tech
Dec. 06, 2022 8:40 AM ETSportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Infrared Cameras said it will go public through a deal with SPAC SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) for a pre-money equity valuation of $100 million.
- Upon closing of the deal, the combined company will be renamed Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc. and is expects to remain listed on the Nasdaq under a new symbol, according to a statement. Existing ICI shareholders will roll all their equity into the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.
- Infrared Cameras thermal cameras and infrared technology are used to protect assets across a wide range of industries.
- Craig-Hallum and Roth Capital are serving as financial advisors to SportsMap (SMAP).
- SportMap (SMAP) raised $100 million in an IPO last October.
