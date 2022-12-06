Whitestone REIT closes $36M in property sales since Q3
Dec. 06, 2022 8:43 AM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) said Tuesday it completed ~$36M in property dispositions since Q3 as part of its ongoing asset management strategy.
- The REIT received net proceeds of ~$34M after prorations and transaction costs.
- "We anticipate using the proceeds for debt reduction and future accretive acquisitions with greater upside than the properties which were sold," said Whitestone (WSR) CEO Dave Holeman.
- The combined sales were completed at 5.6% cap rate, based on the 2022 annualized nine-month property net operating income of ~$2M divided by sales price.
- Occupancy for the combined group stood at 90.3%, average base rent was $14.51.
