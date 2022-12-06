Ucore Rare Metals to complete $2M non-brokered private placement
- Ucore Rare Metals (OTCQX:UURAF) (TSXV:UCU:CA) is planning to complete a non-brokered private placement of ~3.1M units for total proceeds of $2M.
- Each unit will be priced at $0.65.
- The unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.85.
- The proceeds are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the company's planned RapidSX demonstration plant, the processing of an initial feedstock through the demonstration plant, finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements, engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA, and for general working capital purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 15.
