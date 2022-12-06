RXO (NYSE:RXO) stock rose on Tuesday as Jefferies touted a promising opportunity to buy the XPO Logistics (XPO) spinoff.

“With shares trading at a 3x discount to its peers, we believe this represents a compelling opportunity to Buy the best-in-class truck broker with a proven track record of above-market growth and an above-peer margin profile which we attribute to its leading digital platform,” equity analyst Stephanie Moore said. “Further, we view the asset-light model as attractive in a weaker macro given its ~90% variable cost structure and 60%+ ROIC.”

She added that less-stressed supply chains into 2023 should return freight rates to historical norms.

Moore assigned a $25 price target to the stock alongside her Buy initiation, arguing that the stock should trade “at least in line with the peer group and its closest competitor [C.H. Robinson] (CHRW).” Shares of RXO (RXO) rose 2.84% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

