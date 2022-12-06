Sonim Technologies launches XP10 5G smartphone with TELUS
Dec. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETSonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) has announced the availability of the XP10 for TELUS customers in Canada.
- XP10 is the company's first device that combines the benefits of an ultra-rugged device with the speed and performance of 5G.
"The XP10 is designed to meet our customers' requirements, and our customers are extraordinary. We have spent the past several years gathering customer input to enhance the user experience from the streamlined look and feel to overall improved efficiency. The XP10 stands up to daily punishment while keeping frontline workers connected which is a requirement, not an option, for those who work in extreme conditions," said Robert Reeve, vice president, international sales.
Comments