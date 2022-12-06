Treasury yields remained under pressure on Tuesday morning as the spread between the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y) and the U.S. 2 Year Treasury yield (US2Y) widened to more than 80 basis points, marking a new four-decade record.

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year has now extended to a mark of -82 basis points. This came as the 10Y dipped 5 basis points to 3.54% and the 2Y slid 2 basis points to 4.36%.

Yield curve inversion refers to a situation in which shorter-term debt securities offer a higher yield than similar instruments with longer durations. Historically, extended periods of inversion have been associated with eventual economic downturns. The current inversion initially took place back in early July, with the gap widening during the past five months.

Investors are now closely eyeing the 10Y as it hovers right above the 3.50% level where its 100-day moving average sits. For reference, the instrument has not closed below that moving average since mid-August. Moreover, the 10Y has not concluded a session below the 3.50% level since mid-September.

BTIG highlighted in an investor note: “10yr yields are back to key support at 3.50%. We expect... these levels to hold, but wonder if yields break under 3.50% if it would be viewed as equity friendly as the move from 4.25% to 3.50% was?”

As the yield curve inverts, Treasury ETFs and large-scale fixed income funds come into focus. Some names include: (NYSEARCA:AGG), (NASDAQ:BND), (NASDAQ:TLT), (NASDAQ:IEI), (IEF), (SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH), and (VGLT).

