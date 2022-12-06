ICE Benchmark Administration launches carbon credit management service
Dec. 06, 2022 8:56 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) said Tuesday its independent unit ICE Benchmark Administration launched the ICE Carbon Reference Entity Data Service (ICE CRED) to facilitate management of carbon credits through the trade lifecycle.
- ICE CRED aims to help reduce operational risk and cost by giving carbon credit buyers and sellers the reference data necessary to manage carbon credit trading processes.
- "IBA designed ICE CRED to provide carbon credit markets with a rigorous reference data service that aims to improve analyzing, trading, risk-managing and valuing carbon credits," said Clive de Ruig, president, IBA.
- The service will be available from multiple access points in a digital standardized format via ICE's (ICE) SFTP server, ICE chat and web report center.
