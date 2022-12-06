Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +4.3% pre-market Tuesday after saying it completed all necessary agreements with site owner Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) to secure access to its proposed commercial lithium plant site and conduct all required fieldwork to support the definitive feasibility study now underway.

Standard Lithium (SLI) also has commenced site work necessary for the design of its first commercial lithium plant.

"Once the important ground conditions are determined, and the location of key equipment can be fixed, then the engineering work to allow for connection between the Standard Lithium plant and Lanxess' existing brine infrastructure present at the site can begin," Standard Lithium (SLI) President Andy Robinson said.

Standard Lithium (SLI) aims to capture value accretive upside to the lithium boom, but "questions abound" over project financials, ZMK Capital writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.