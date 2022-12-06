Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced Tuesday the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products across its Pennsylvania retail locations next week in partnership with GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

In conjunction with the launch, medical marijuana patients will have a chance to meet Wiz Khalifa at two of Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) branded dispensaries on Dec. 12.

The company will also host statewide pop-up events at other dispensaries where customers can receive Khalifa Kush branded materials.

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) also announced plans to roll out Khalifa Kush in its retail locations in Florida and Arizona. And the company said that the products would also be available in Maryland soon.

"Trulieve is excited to expand our partnership with the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner to curate and promote his unique product line exclusively in his home state of Pennsylvania," Chief Executive of Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) Kim Rivers said.

"Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences." Wiz Khalifa added.

Announcing its Q3 2022 results, Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) said promotional activity and holiday retail performance across its core markets in the latter half of the quarter would influence its Q4 financials.