AbbVie gets option to license private biotech HotSpot's drug discovery program
Dec. 06, 2022 9:06 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday said it had entered into a collaboration and option to license private biotech HotSpot Therapeutics' discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
- Under the deal, HotSpot will get an upfront cash payment of $40M, and could get up to $295M in option fees and research and development milestones.
- Should ABBV exercise its option to license, it will conduct all future clinical development and commercialization activities for the IRF5 inhibitor program.
- IRF5 plays a key role in regulating certain types of immune responses, and its overactivity is strongly implicated in several poorly treated autoimmune diseases.
- Boston, Mass.-based HotSpot discovers and develops small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Comments