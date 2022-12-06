Textron’s (NYSE:TXT) Bell unit was awarded a contract to build a next-generation military helicopter in an estimated $80 billion deal that’s equal to $11 a share for the company, according to analysts at Jefferies.

Textron shares rose 7.5%, or $5.25 a share, in premarket trading Tuesday.

The U.S. Army last night selected Bell to build the future long-range assault aircraft (FLRAA) as a replacement for its Black Hawk helicopter.

The award, which is the Army’s biggest helicopter procurement in 40 years, marks the end of a multiyear competition. In its final stages, the selection process pitted Bell's tiltrotor aircraft against the Defiant X helicopter developed jointly by Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Sikorsky unit.

“We value FLRAA as a $66 billion revenue generator through 2050, or a net present value of $11 to Textron’s (TXT) shares,” Sheila Kahyaoglu, analyst at Jefferies, said in a report.

The investment bank’s baseline estimate assumes that Bell will reach peak production of 50 helicopters a year. The contract win is significant for Bell, whose military sales excluding the FLRAA were on course to drop from $1.8 billion last year to $800 million by 2026, according to Jefferies.

Bell’s V-280 Valor is a tiltrotor aircraft similar to the V-22 Osprey made by Bell and Boeing (BA).

“We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected the Bell V-280 Valor as its next-generation assault aircraft,” Scott Donnelly, CEO of Textron, said in an announcement. “We intend to honor that trust by building a truly remarkable and transformational weapon system to meet the Army’s mission requirements.”

FLRAA is expected to enter service in 2030, about when the Army also plans to field its planned Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA). Bell and Lockheed Martin (LMT) in 2020 were selected for the second phase of the FARA competition to build the successor to the Bell OH-59 Kiowa scout helicopter.

The Army started the FLRAA program in 2019 as part of its Future Vertical Lift plan to replace part of its assault and utility helicopter fleet.

Textron's (TXT) shares this year had fallen 8.4% through Dec. 5, compared with a 17% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Stephen Simpson has a Buy rating on Textron (TXT) because of longer-term demand for aircraft. Columnist ZH Advisors rates Textron (TXT) as a Buy on the growing volume of private planes.