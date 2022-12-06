Joint Corp.'s Chiropractic network expands to Alaska
Dec. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has signed a multi-unit franchise pact in the state of Alaska for three clinics.
- First The Joint clinic opens in Wasilla, Alaska, with a second clinic planned for Anchorage in the first quarter of next year.
- Ron and Julie Kluff, James Petersen, D.C., Toni Petersen and Jerusha Overton are the franchisees growing the brand in Alaska.
- The Kluffs also own three The Joint locations in Utah, and the Petersons are previous franchisees who have rejoined the brand to develop Alaska.
- The franchisees are targeting fall 2023 for the third location. Alaska extends The Joint's footprint to 40 states.
