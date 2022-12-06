COVID-19 rapid antigen test distributed by Virax Biolabs receives emergency use authorization
Dec. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETVirax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) is trading 4.4% higher after its supplier received an emergency use authorization ("EUA") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test.
- The Tests are ready for sale in the US by Virax.
- The Test is intended for non-prescription self-use and for an adult lay user to test another person 2 years of age or older in a non-laboratory setting via a nasal swab.
- The company said another Point of Care Rapid Antigen test that will be distributed by Virax is seeking an approval with Health Canada for Canadian distribution.
