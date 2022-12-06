Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) stock rose sharply prior to Tuesday’s market open after posting a lighter than expected quarterly loss and forecasting more stringent cost controls.

For the third quarter, an adjusted loss per share of $0.78 came in $0.05 lighter than expected while a 20.8% decline in revenue from the prior year to $321.2M also narrowly exceeded expectations. Same store sales, however, marked a stark drop in decreasing 27% from 2021.

“Retail sales remain challenged by macroeconomic headwinds, which continues to impact discretionary spending, and lower year-over-year lease-to-own sales,” CEO Norm Miller said. “As we navigate this environment, we are refocusing our efforts to better serve our core credit constrained customers. Conn’s differentiated credit offerings power a compelling model that we believe is needed now more than ever as consumers across the country are impacted by high inflation and growing economic uncertainty.”

He added that the company will continue to seek opportunities to cut costs and expenditures in coming quarters. The company is also considering testing partnerships and pursuing growth in e-commerce.

Shares of the Texas-based retailer jumped 3.59% shortly before the market open on Tuesday. The gain battles back from an over 12% drop for the stock in the two trading days prior to the print.