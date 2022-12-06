Raymond James Financial's Canadian arm to acquire Solus Trust
Dec. 06, 2022 9:26 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Ltd, the Canadian unit of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), and Raymond James Trust (Canada) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Solus Trust.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- Vancouver-based Solus Trust manages more than $400M in assets on behalf of individuals and their families, providing solely trust, estate, and substitute decision maker services.
- The acquisition will accelerate the growth and capacity of Raymond James' Canadian trust business.
- The combined entity, with access to Raymond James Trust professionals in the U.S., will provide seamless cross border solutions.
- Regulatory approvals for the deal are expected early in 2023.
