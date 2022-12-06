Orbit International reports consolidated bookings of $3.7M in November
- Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) reported consolidated bookings of $3.7M in November, the company stated Tuesday.
- Both Electronics and Power Group again report firm booking months.
- It included: OEG bookings of $2.6M; OPG bookings of over $1.1M broadly received orders for several power supplies utilizing its VPX technology, an additional follow-on order for a COTS power supply used on a major missile defense system.
- The consolidated bookings during current quarter reached ~$8.7M.
- Deliveries for some of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the first quarter of 2024.
- "As mentioned, we are now expecting a large VPX award to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023 and other awards expected by our OEG will also be delayed into 2023," commented Orbit's President and CEO Mitchell Binder.
- "In addition, we continue to work with a customer on a significant follow-on order utilizing our VPX power supply. However, although we expected to receive this award in 2022, it now appears this contract will not be received until sometime in 2023," added Binder.
