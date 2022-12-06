FDA clears Sorrento to start trials with mRNA vaccine candidate against Omicron variants
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) on Tuesday said it had got a U.S. FDA clearance to start clinical trials with its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate against Omicron variants.
- According to the company, the vaccine is a modified mRNA sequence of the Spike protein, which allows it to prevent cleavage of the expressed protein, which may potentially result in a cleaner safety profile.
- "If approved, this vaccine may provide an important alternative to the vaccines in the U.S. and enable improved access globally in countries like Mexico, Brazil, and China, where mRNA-based vaccines or vaccine boosters are not readily available," SRNE said in a statement.
- SRNE is also developing an investigational oral therapy for COVID-19, for which it posted early-stage data last week.
