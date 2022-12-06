Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) said Tuesday its Phase 5B polysilicon expansion project in Inner Mongolia is expected to increase the company's annual polysilicon production capacity by 100K metric tons to a total 305K tons by year-end 2023.

Daqo (DQ) also said its Phase 5A project with nameplate capacity of 100K metric tons in Inner Mongolia, currently under construction, should be completed in Q2 2023.

Upon the completion of the newly announced Phase 5B, expected by the end of next year, Daqo's (DQ) Inner Mongolia manufacturing base will contribute about two-thirds of its polysilicon capacity, the company said.

Seeing Daqo's (DQ) current risk/reward as balanced given a moderated poly price outlook, Goldman Sachs just downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy.