General Electric (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday was upgraded to an Outperform investment rating from Perform by analysts at Oppenheimer. They assigned a variety of valuation multiples to the industrial conglomerate, which is undergoing a split into three publicly traded companies.

The investment bank has a price target of $104 a share on GE, based on enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12 times for GE Healthcare, 13 times for its aviation business and 8 times for its power and renewable energy group. The target also is based on a multiple of 17 times Oppenheimer’s estimate for GE’s (GE) EPS in 2024.

GE’s (GE) board last week approved the spinoff its healthcare business, which makes a variety of medical imaging and diagnostic equipment. The healthcare company is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 4.

Seeking Alpha columnist Daniel Jones rates GE (GE) as a Strong Buy based on its recent valuation. Contributor The Value Investor has a Hold rating on GE (GE) because of its difficulties in valuing its multiple businesses.