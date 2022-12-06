Semtech’s Lora® devices optimize building management systems in U.S.
Dec. 06, 2022 9:14 AM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has announced that Sweden-based Nordic Propeye, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into its new HVAC optimization solution being launched in the U.S. marketplace to reduce energy consumption.
- Nordic Propeye’s HVAC solution leverages artificial intelligence to achieve 15-30% energy savings.
- The U.S. Department of Energy estimates commercial buildings account for 35% of electricity consumed in the U.S. and generate 16% of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions.
- “Nordic Propeye’s unique solution, incorporating AI technology, allows existing properties to be easily converted to smart, sustainable buildings and delivers cost savings to customers and increased safety for occupants.” said Marc Pégulu VP and GM for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.
