Leafbuyer Technologies reports 53% Y/Y growth in November sales
Dec. 06, 2022 9:48 AM ETLeafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) monthly cash sales rose 53% Y/Y to $444,000 in the month ending November 30, 2022.
- The increase reflects cash sales booked in the month versus the same month of the previous year.
- "Our home state of Colorado has seen historic declines in retail cannabis sales in the last year. According to Forbes Magazine (Oct 2, 2022), retail cannabis sales in the U.S. will grow about 6% this year. To be growing at a rate of nearly 9 times the retail market is a testament to our focus of delivering value to our customers. We continue to develop innovative solutions that have a significant ROI impact for our clients. The end of year is also looking strong for us both from a revenue perspective and overall financial progress. We are working on several projects for 2023 that we hope will help the company continue very significant growth through next year," said Kurt Rossner, said Chief Executive Officer of Leafbuyer
