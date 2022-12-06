Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) said its drug COM701 in dual and triple combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) ± BMS-986207 (anti-TIGIT) showed preliminary durable anti-tumor activity and immune activation in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer in a trial.

The company said it will present e-posters at ESMO-IO conference in Geneva.

Poster titled, 'Triple blockade of the DNAM-axis with COM701 + BMS-986207 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant OVCA.'

The company said that in 20 patients who had exhausted all standard treatments, with a median number of four prior therapies, the triple combination showed encouraging overall response rate of 20%, with four confirmed partial responses, of which three are responding for at least nine months.

All four responders are still on treatment as of the data cut-off date, Nov. 23.

Disease control rate of 45% was seen, four confirmed partial responses, five stable disease, the company added.

Compugen noted that translational assessment of peripheral blood showed a pharmacodynamic activation of the immune system.

Most frequent treatment related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1/2 and there were no grade grade 4/5 TRAEs, according to the company.

Poster titled, 'COM701 in combination with nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant epithelial ovarian cancer.'

Compugen said that in 20 patients who had exhausted all standard treatments, with a median number of 6 prior therapies, the dual combination showed overall response rate of 10%, with two partial responses and one ongoing at the data cut-off date .

Disease control rate of 45%, two confirmed partial responses, while seven stable disease were seen. Translational assessment of peripheral blood, showed a pharmacodynamic activation of the immune system, according to the company

Compugen noted that one patient with a partial response had high grade serous adenocarcinoma, seven prior lines of therapy including best response of progressive disease on the combination of nivolumab and lucitanib.

Most frequent TRAEs were grade 1/2 and there were no grade 4/5 adverse events.

"While it is challenging to compare efficacy of the triple and dual combination arms given the small number of patients, the increase in response rate combined with the duration of response does suggest greater benefit with triple treatment, in line with our pre-clinical and translational clinical data," said Compugen President, and CEO Cohen-Dayag.