Kroger gets request for more information from FTC for planned Albertsons deal
Dec. 06, 2022 9:40 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), KRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) received a request from the Federal Trade Commission for additional information in regard to its planned $24.6 billion purchase of rival supermarket chain Albertsons (NYSE:ACI).
- Kroger (KR) was given a so-called second request from the antitrust regulator, according to a statement from the supermarket operator. A second request typically extends an antitrust review by months if not longer.
- The expected FTC in-depth review comes after Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) executives testified last Wednesday before a Senate hearing as lawmakers grilled them over possible antitrust concerns and potential higher prices from the $25 billion transaction.
- Kroger announced that as part of the purchase, Albertsons (ACI) is prepared to establish an Albertsons spinoff that would comprise between 100 and 375 stores that would need to be divested into a standalone company.
- Disclosure of the second-request comes as judge in Washington state is set to hold a hearing on Friday on a preliminary injunction on the Albertsons (ACI) $6.85/share dividend payment.
