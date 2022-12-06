Noticing an “unprecedented” demand, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is preparing for a “substantial expansion” of its manufacturing capacity for diabetes drugs around 2025, Fierce Pharma reported Tuesday, citing the company’s investor relations chief Joe Fetcher.

For diabetes patients, the Indianapolis, Indiana-based pharma giant markets injectable medicines Trulicity and Mounjaro. The latter is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial for obesity, and a positive outcome will require the company to boost the manufacturing capacity further, subject to its regulatory clearance.

“We’re doing it within the confines of our existing infrastructure and making that more efficient,” Fetcher said during the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference last week, adding, “We’re also leveraging more external manufacturing partners.”

Lilly (LLY) has previously announced plans to double the manufacturing capacity for diabetes meds by the end of 2023. Much of that expansion will come from a plant the company is constructing in North Carolina, which is anticipated to begin operations sometime next year.

However, a significant step-up in production capacity is expected in 2025 when a plant in Concord, North Carolina, comes online with the addition of nearly 600 new employees.

Late November, rival Novo Nordisk (NVO) gained after the FDA cleared regulatory issues at two manufacturing sites employed by contract manufacturer Catalent (CTLT) to produce the company’s weight loss therapy Wegovy.