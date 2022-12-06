Canfor to cut Canadian production capacity on 'very weak' demand
Dec. 06, 2022
Forest products company Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) said late Monday it will temporarily cut Canadian production beginning December 19, citing a "significant decrease in demand for solid wood products and challenging economic conditions."
Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) said it will curtail production from 1-4 weeks at all solid wood facilities in British Columbia and Alberta, removing ~150M board feet in December and January.
The company said it expects the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in 2023.
Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) recently reported Q3 GAAP earnings of C$0.25/share on revenues of C$308M.
