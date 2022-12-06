Citi started coverage of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) at a Buy rating, calling out both the near and long-term upside for shares.

The bank’s analysts noted that the company has quickly established itself in the crowded boutique fitness space. Importantly, the bank noted, this is also a profitable position.

“The company’s asset-light franchise model allows for quick scaling of the business, with recurring revenues buffering the downside in the event of a recession,” the initiation stated. “Although fitness customers are a notoriously fickle bunch, XPOF’s brand of brands approach should insulate investors from much of the volatility, while also positioning XPOF as an acquirer of choice, particularly given the company’s track record and willingness to protect franchisees during the pandemic.”

As such, the California-based fitness franchisor is viewed as a “near-term momentum play in a consumer discretionary sector short on momentum” and a long-term play for those seeking to capitalize on secular tailwinds for the fitness industry.

To be sure, the stock was noted as “high risk” by the bank’s analysts. A $29 price target was assigned to the stock alongside the Buy initiation. Shares rose about 5% at the open on Tuesday before moderating gains to around 1.5% after the first 30 minutes of trading.

