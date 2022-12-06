One Medical ticks lower on report about FTC inquiry into Amazon deal
Dec. 06, 2022 10:01 AM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), AMZNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- One Medical (NASDAQ:ONEM) ticked down 0.5% amid a report that the Federal Trade Commission is sending out some questions concerning Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) planned takeover.
- The FTC sent out subpoenas to current and former employees of One Medical as it probes the $3.9 billion transaction, according to a Dealreporter item, which explained that subpoenas are not atypical in some reviews. The antitrust agency asked about Amazon Web Services, or AWS, as part of its inquiry.
- The report comes after Amazon (AMZN) disclosed in early September that it received a request for additional information from the FTC about its One Medical (ONEM) deal.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) agreed to acquire One Medical (ONEM), an operator of a membership-based primary care platform for $18/share in July.
- In late July Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) urged the FTC to investigate the purchase due to concerns about patient data. Hawley also expressed his concerns about Amazon's (AMZN) ability to potentially dominated the primary care market through its purchase of One Medical.
