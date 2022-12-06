Volaros (NYSE:VLRS) provided investors an overview of the company's strategic vision and growth avenues at an investor day event on Tuesday.

Management highlighted how Volaris (VLRS) aims to leverage its strengths and unique ultra-low-cost business model to deliver superior returns to shareholders over the long term.

"Despite significant disruptions during the past three years, Volaris has successfully navigated Covid-related challenges to capture market share, manage costs and solidify our position as one of the largest foreign operators in terms of flights in the U.S., all while advancing our mission to enable more people to travel well," noted CEO Enrique Beltranena.

Volaris (VLRS) maintains it is well-positioned to benefit from the likely return to FAA Category 1 status in 2023, which it expect to enable additional routes to the U.S. and drive further opportunities. Mexico was also called an attractive investment market with effective monetary policy and strong USD inflows, an expanding middle class, and favorable tailwinds such as increased economic activity from nearshoring.

On the guidance front, Volaris said it set a target to double its revenue, EBITDAR, and free cash flow generation versus pre-pandemic levels over the next three years.

