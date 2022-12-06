HEXO repays C$40.1M towards 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures
Dec. 06, 2022 10:03 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO), HEXO:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) has repaid C$40.14M, the total outstanding principal amount of the 8% unsecured convertible debentures issued December 5, 2019, which matured on December 5, 2022 together with all accrued and unpaid interest.
"Repaying this debt marks a key milestone as we continue to build investor confidence. Over the past six months, our aggressive cost cutting strategy has reduced our overall debt and improved our balance sheet, positioning HEXO for sustainable growth and long-term financial success," said Charlie Bowman, CEO of HEXO
Shares are trading down 2.84%.
