Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that the U.S. consumer is "still stressed," as customers at the retailing giant continue to face higher prices.

"We've got some customers who are more budget-conscious that have been under inflation pressure for months," the head of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) told CNBC. "That sustained pressure in some categories, I think, is something that customers are having to deal with as we approach Christmas."

McMillon characterized budget-conscious consumers as "pressured" by higher prices, although he added, "there are still a lot of folks that have money to spend."

"What I can see is [the consumer] is prioritizing," he said.

Looking at its place in the market, McMillon argued that WMT has seen growth recently because of its appeal as a value shopping destination, drawing in customers looking to save money in a time of high inflation.

The Walmart CEO reported that inflation was most "stubborn" in its dry grocery business, including products like processed foods. He noted that "double-digit inflation rates have been around for a while" in this category and "it looks to us like they're going to be with us for a while."

While WMT has slipped in recent weeks, shares of the retailer have generally seen an updraft since early October. The stock has climbed about 18% over the past two months. WMT is also now higher for the year, showing a gain of about 5% in 2022.

This performance compares favorably to a diverse group of competitors. Low-price retailer Dollar General (DG) is also showing a gain for 2022, posting a nearly 4% year-to-date advance. However, Costco (COST) and Target (TGT) are both down substantially, with 2022 slides of 14% and 33%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN), which has been hit by a general move away from tech stocks, has fallen 47% since the end of 2021. For comparison, the overall S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) has dropped 17% in 2022.

For more on Walmart's latest earnings report, which was released last month and easily topped expectations, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Ahan Vashi thinks the company is "reaping the rewards of recession."