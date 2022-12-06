Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), -1.9%, NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), -2.5%, and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), -0.9%, stocks slipped in Tuesday morning trading after BTIG analyst Eric Hagen downgraded the mortgage players to Neutral as higher interest rates broadly increase the cost of financing sources to support delinquent loans.

For Radian (RDN), in particular, Hagen pointed out that it has a lower projected return on equity when compared with peers. As a result, he prefers mortgage insurers with a "higher return potential, where we're not sacrificing much in the way of valuation," he wrote in a note.

The downbeat coverage of NMI (NMIH), meanwhile, was mostly driven by valuation, the analyst noted. The stock is down around 11% just in the past five sessions and -13.4% year-to-date. While he expects the company to be able to deliver "one of the strongest ROEs" in 2023, "we're sensitive to paying up for earnings with meaningful uncertainty underpinning the market."

BrightSpire (BRSP), a mortgage REIT, "has articulated an especially risk-off narrative around future capital deployment, which makes it more challenging to see a path for meaningful earnings growth" in the first half of next year, Hagen explained.

See how the stats of the three companies compare with each other in the Peers tab.

Also, check out Seeking Alpha's list of the best-rated mortgage-related stocks.