Mainz rises on review board nod for study of colorectal cancer detection test
Dec. 06, 2022 10:19 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock rose ~5% on Tuesday after the company said it received approval from an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) for the protocol ReconAAsense study.
- The study will include about 15K people and evaluate the company's detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) and advanced adenomas.
- Mainz said the study's goals include calculating sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value and negative predictive value in average-risk participants for CRC and AA.
- The German company noted that it will now start the study, which will form the basis of the data package to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review to get approval.
- The company expects to report results from the study in 2025.
- Mainz added that it November it started eAArly DETECT, a U.S. extension of ColoFuture, the company's European feasibility study evaluating the integration of a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into its next-generation product.
