Argus takes a more constructive view on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) after taking in the strong Q3 earnings report.

Analyst John Staszak and team lifted the FY23 EPS estimate on Dick's (DKS) to $11.88 from $11.25 and set its FY24 EPS estimate at $12.25.

The Argus view on DKS is that the private-brand portfolio is doing well, with gross margins that are 600 to 800 basis points above national brands. Notably, the reduction of the hunting business has also helped gross margins substantially and the retailer's use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is seen benefiting it operationally. AI is noted to have helped Dick's improve the routing of packages, tailor marketing offers based on customer preferences, and improve merchandise availability.

Argus also thinks the DKS management has been very effective in allocating space to the most productive categories. Of note, the Pittsburgh-based company has launched a line of women's athletic apparel, called CALIA, with the popular singer and actress Carrie Underwood.

Adding it all up, Argus reiterated a Buy rating on DKS on Tuesday and boosted its price target to $140 from $130. Shares of DKS have not traded at that level since November of 2021. DKS showed a 1.33% drop to $113.70 at 10:20 a.m.