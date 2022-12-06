Medical device company Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) extended its decline in the morning hours Tuesday after Stifel downgraded its shares to Hold from Buy, citing the outlook for the heart procedure, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

The downgrade comes even after the company reported $4B net sales in the first nine months of 2022 with ~3% YoY growth primarily driven by sales of its TAVR products despite macro concerns.

Noting the ~43% YTD decline, the firm argues that Edwards (EW) partly reflects the weaker-than-expected 2022 U.S. TAVR market growth and, more generally, the slow TAVR growth outlook.

Despite this, the analysts downgrade the company citing "repeated assertions" from 10 TAVR implanting physicians over a cloudy outlook for the market.

The physicians have noted that unless a new TAVR indication is approved, the market growth will be limited to the regular patient population rather than aortic stenosis patient pools which remain untapped.

"Given this cautionary physician commentary and the absence of other imminent major positive stock-driving catalysts, we simply feel more comfortable with a Hold rating," the analysts wrote, lowering the price target on Edwards (EW) to $75 from $95 per share.

During the recent earnings call, Edwards' (EW) Corporate VP of TAVR said that an indication expansion would allow the company to reach more than $10B total addressable market.