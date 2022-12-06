Maison Luxe announces additional $0.25M purchase order from Signet International Group
Dec. 06, 2022 10:31 AM ETMaison Luxe, Inc. (MASN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Maison Luxe (OTCPK:MASN) has announced a new purchase order agreement with Signet International Group, whereby Maison Luxe will partner with Signet in the sale and distribution of another $0.25M in luxury timepieces.
- According to the agreement, Maison Luxe will provide purchase financing for Signet, which will confer to Maison Luxe’s bottom line sales through Signet’s established end market relationships.
- “Signet has been a powerful partner and a consistent source of revenues for Maison Luxe." said Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe.
- MASN is +12.8% to $0.0044.
