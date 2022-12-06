Bling Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced shifts to its leadership on Tuesday, including the addition of three new top executives.

The additions include a new Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Current Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development Michael Battaglia will fill the newly created CRO role, SemaConnect COO Mark Pastrone will slide into the role of COO, and General Counsel Aviv Hillo will head the M&A department.

“I am excited about the growth and viability of Blink Charging and with these additions to the senior executive team, I am confident we will meet the challenges ahead and thrive, having the right people in the right place,” CEO Michael D. Farkas said. “We have identified our needs in order to meet the growing demands of the EV charging industry and with this accomplished and unparalleled group of industry experts, Blink will continue to be a leader in providing EV charging solutions.”

Elsewhere, the company announced a distribution agreement with ZOOZ Power (OTC:ZZPWF), an Israeli supplier of flywheel-based Power Boosting EV charging solutions. The move is aimed at mitigating constraints on the power grid related to the mass adoption of EVs.

"This is an exciting time in the advancement of reliable energy solutions, and we are proud to continue our cooperation with ZOOZ Power and to support its ability to reduce dependency on the electrical grid and provide ultra-fast, carbon-neutral EV charging stations almost anywhere,” Farkas said. “As the demand for convenient and accessible long-range EV charging grows, it is imperative that we provide EV drivers with dependable and sustainable solutions and in cooperation with ZOOZ, we provide just that.”

Shares of Blink Charging (BLNK) fell 5.35% on Tuesday.