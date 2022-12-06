With Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) set to boost its investment in a massive new chip foundry in Arizona, several big-name tech executives are set to join President Joe Biden during a visit to the facility on Tuesday.

Among those heading to Taiwan Semi's (TSM) plant near Phoenix are some of the heavyweight of the semiconductor market, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO and founder Jensen Huang and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. The three will be joined by Taiwan Semi (TSM) founder Morris Chang.

The White House said President Biden and the tech executives will hold a "tool-in" ceremony that involves a ceremonial moving of equipment to the production area of the Taiwan Semi (TSM) plant/

Taiwan Semi (TSM), which is the world's biggest chip foundry, said it will build a second chipmaking plant in Arizona, which will boost its investments in the state to $40B after initially saying it will put $12B into its first plant in the state.

The involvement of Apple's (AAPL) Cook and Nvidia's (NVDA) Huang at Tuesday's event shouldn't be a surprise, as reports on Monday said the two CEO's companies will be among the first customers to source chips made at the Taiwan Semi facilities.