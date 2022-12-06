In an effort to enhance electronic bond trading, Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) said Tuesday it has partnered with asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to integrate its credit trading platform and data into BlackRock's Aladdin order execution management system.

The pact will let users (institutional investors) of BlackRock's (BLK) Aladdin system get a hold of Tradeweb's (TW) credit solutions and data, thus allowing them to gain access to more liquidity in markets for corporate, municipal, and emerging market bonds.

The integration comes at a time when the value of corporate debt across the credit spectrum has largely deteriorated against a backdrop of rising interest rates and growing recession fears.

Tradeweb's (TW) credit platform, meanwhile, has experienced solid growth in recent years. Average daily volume in global credit trading averaged over $29.7B over the three quarter of 2022, it said. And in the last five years, the company's share of fully electronic U.S. High Grade TRACE has increased nearly 6-fold.

"By tapping Tradeweb’s institutional, wholesale and retail liquidity, plus connecting related markets such as Treasuries and ETFs, Aladdin users will reap the benefits of this breadth of liquidity, more choice and an arsenal of innovative trading protocols and products,” said Chris Bruner, chief product officer at Tradeweb.

Earlier this week, (Dec. 5) Tradeweb reported a decrease of 3.7% in November ADV.