HBO Max returns to Prime Video Channels after more than a year
Dec. 06, 2022
- HBO Max (NASDAQ:WBD) is making a return to Amazon Prime Video Channels (NASDAQ:AMZN), after a year away when the two companies' deal lapsed.
- The news means that Amazon's Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max directly through Prime Video, paying HBO Max's subscription fee of $14.99 per month.
- Subscribers through Prime Video will also get access to the expanded streaming service coming when Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merges HBO Max with Discovery+, due in the spring.
- HBO Max fell off the Prime Video Channels offering in September 2021 as WarnerMedia and Amazon failed to come to a deal extension.
- HBO Max indicated it would lose about 5M subscribers when it dropped out of Prime Video Channels.
- Now, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is reportedly looking at cutting out the "HBO" and going with "Max" as the name of the combined service.
