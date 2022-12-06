Edward Jones latest to warm up to Activision Blizzard with upgrade
Dec. 06, 2022 11:02 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is holding near the flat line against a broadly lower Communication Services sector as Edward Jones becomes the latest analyst firm to boost sentiment, upgrading to Buy from Hold.
- As with other analysts, Logan Purk notes Activision is a buy with or without the consummation of a $69B deal to be acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- "There is still attractive value for shareholders even if the deal collapses because of the strength of its core titles, the upcoming release slate of games, and the substantial cash position," Purk wrote.
- “The company has shown improved results based on a string of solid title launches and improved engagement, driving better earnings growth,” Purk noted.
- The company pulled off a solid beat of expectations with its third-quarter earnings, reported early November.
- In acquisition news, Microsoft President Brad Smith says in order to secure deal approval the company has offered rival Sony a 10-year same-day access deal to Activision's Call of Duty videogame series.
Comments (1)