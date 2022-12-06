U.S. stocks on Tuesday extended their decline from the previous session, as a sense of caution remained among investors a day after stronger than expected economic data indicated that the Federal Reserve might have to stick with tighter policy for longer.

Megacap technology companies and heavyweight communication services stocks led the retreat.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 1.46% to 11,075.90 points, as FAANG stocks declined with Meta Platforms (META) slipping 6%.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) declined by 1.06% to 3,956.45 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) edged 0.70% lower to 33,708.28 points.

The three major indices had fought for direction shortly after the opening bell but have since declined.

All 11 S&P sectors were trading in the red, with defensive sector Utilities showing the most resistance.

"It doesn’t need a robot to tell you that markets got the week off to a rocky start yesterday, with solid US data releases knocking back investors’ hopes that the Fed might become more dovish in the days, weeks and months ahead." Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"In particular, the ISM services index painted a very different picture to the manufacturing contraction last week, with the 56.5 reading surpassing the estimates of all 60 economists on Bloomberg," Reid added.

Turning to the bond markets, yields drifted lower. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 3 basis points to 3.57%. The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) was flat at 4.39%. Additionally, the yield curve between the two instruments have now inverted beyond 80 basis points.

Crude oil (CL1:COM) continued its decline from Monday, lower by 2%.

The economic calendar remains light on Tuesday as investors wait for next week’s headlined Fed meeting.

Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 3.1%, as the central bank increased rates by 25 basis points. The move marked the central bank’s eighth straight rate hike.

BTIG highlighted in an investor note: “10yr yields are back to key support at 3.50%. We expect... these levels to hold, but wonder if yields break under 3.50% if it would be viewed as equity friendly as the move from 4.25% to 3.50% was?”

Among active stocks, Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) surged after agreeing to be acquired by NRG Energy (NRG). NRG was the top S&P 500 loser.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) were lower after the firm boosted its planned Arizona chip investment to $40B.