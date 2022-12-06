deal, The Wall Street Journal reported . A few months after the Biden Administration was said to be close to a deal with ByteDance's ( BDNCE ) TikTok over its data security, fresh concerns have emerged regarding the app, leading to a delay in the

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the situation, noted that new concerns include how TikTok would share information with the algorithm that figures out what videos to show its users, as well as the level of trust lawmakers would place in the company.

U.S. officials have not gone back to TikTok, which has more than 1B users worldwide, to address the concerns, potentially placing the deal, which was expected to close by the end of the year, in doubt, The Journal added.

In September, it was reported that the Justice Department was leading the negotiations with TikTok and one of its officials, Lisa Monaco, was concerned the terms of the initial agreement were not stringent enough on China.

The Treasury Department is also playing a role and was skeptical at the time that the agreement would sufficiently comply with national security issues.

As part of the deal, TikTok would store its American data only on U.S.-based servers, most likely run by Oracle ( ORCL ), as opposed to its own servers in Singapore and Virginia. In addition, Oracle ( ORCL ) would monitor TikTok's algorithms over content recommendations on concerns over Chinese government interference.

The deal would also see TikTok create a board of security experts who report to the U.S. government.

In June, TikTok said it would route all of its U.S. traffic through Oracle's ( ORCL ) cloud technology infrastructure to better secure the information of its U.S.-based users.