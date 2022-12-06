Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) shares are lower in London Tuesday after missing consensus estimates for FY 2023 production guidance across all commodities it mines.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) guided for copper production of 1.04M metric tons in 2023, down from 1.06M tons this year and below the 1.124M analyst consensus.

The company said copper production at its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo was hurt by problems with slope movements and structures, grid power instability and higher volumes of acid-consuming ore; ~20% of Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) total copper output comes from the mine.

CEO Gary Nagle added his voice to the group of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing a "huge deficit is coming in copper, and as much as people write about it, the price is not yet reflecting it."

But Nagle also said Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) will wait to raise its own production until the world is "screaming" for it, adding he wants to "see that deficit."

The company also said it expects 2022 EBITDA at $28.7B and free cash flow at $14.7B.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) Monday it will pay $180M to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an agreement covering all claims related to alleged acts of corruption.