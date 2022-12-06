Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings on December 7 before the market opens.

The consensus expectations are for the food giant to report revenue of $.244B and EPS of $0.87. Options trading is implying a 4% swing for CPB shares after the report. The stock fell 2.0% after the last earnings release.

On the Campbell Soup (CPB) earnings call, look for Campbell Soup (CPB) execs to discuss if the company will be be able to continue to rely on pricing with key products even with volume levels moderating as consumers trade down to cheaper products or pull back. The overall tone from management on growth levers will be key with some analysts questioning valuation.

Eyes on the C-suite: The conference call will include new Campbell Soup Company (CPB) CFO Mick Beekhuizen, who transitioned to the role of President – Meals & Beverages. The recent management shakeup also saw Chris Foley, current President - Meals & Beverages transition to President – Snacks. Beekhuizen is serving as CFO until a replacement is found. Bank of America said the management moves were part of a succession planning move by CEO Mark Clouse as the CPB team looks to further develop the skill sets of potential future top leadership.

Campbell Soup (CPB) has the 11th best return of 2022 of the 65 stocks listed in the packaged foods sector with a 22.6% gain as a beneficiary of the interest by investors in dividend-paying defensive stocks.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CPB is at Hold, although the quant score is near the highest level of the year.