Mesoblast stock falls 10% as Jefferies cuts rating to Hold
Dec. 06, 2022 11:39 AM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock fell ~10% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the shares to Hold from Buy, with an unchanged price target of A$1.25, citing recent share price outperformance.
- The SA Quant Rating on the shares is Hold, the rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' rating of Buy. YTD, the stock has fallen ~33%, see chart here.
- Analyst David Stanton noted that he continues to value the Australian company's late-stage pipeline at A$1.25 and made no changes to his forecast and timelines for approval of Mesoblast's main opportunities.
Comments