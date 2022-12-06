FTC review of Broadcom's VMWare deal said focused on conglomerate effects
- The Federal Trade Commission review of Broadcom's (AVGO) $61 billion planned acquisition of VMWare (VMW) is said focused on conglomerate effects of the combination.
- The antitrust authority is looking at conglomerate effects as there don't appear to any horizontal overlaps besides Endpoint Security and there are no vertical concerns, according to a Dealreporter item on Tuesday, citing sources familiar. The companies are still responding to the FTC request for more information from July.
- Separately, Dealreporter said Broadcom (AVGO) is attending a state of play meeting with the European Commission this week to discuss the transaction. The EC deadline for its review is Dec. 20.
- Last month the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, said it was looking into the deal to see if it could result in a "substantial lessening of competition." The CMA invitation to comment on the deal was scheduled to end today.
- In May, Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it was acquiring VMware (VMW) for $61B in cash and stock.
