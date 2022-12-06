JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced a new science-based target to reducing well-to-wake (lifecycle) scope 1 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions related to jet fuel by 50% per revenue tonne kilometer by 2035 from a 2019 base year.

The airline company said it is the most aggressive near-term emissions reduction target set to date and aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement, as well as the airline’s own goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

To meet the aggressive near-term target, the airline will increase its investments in lower-carbon solutions within its operation​ and will evaluate future sustainability investments with its science-based target in mind. JetBlue (JBLU) also noted that it recognizes how critical external partners are to decarbonizing the aviation industry and is committed to encouraging and supporting efforts by aircraft and engine manufacturers, governments, regulatory agencies, and fuel suppliers to realize their own GHG emission reduction goals.

JetBlue (JBLU) plans to regularly review and update the target following any significant change to JetBlue's business or structure.