U.S. REITs raised $1.46B in capital during November, down 83.98% from $9.11B in November 2021, according to a report by National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

The sector issued mere 3 capital offering instruments during the month, compared to 21 instruments in the same period a year ago.

The issuances include Boston Properties' (BXP) operating partnership launching an underwritten public offering of $750M of 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027. The notes were priced at 99.941% of the principal amount to yield 6.763% to maturity.

Also, the sector issued $200M of preferred shares and $510M of common shares.

YTD, U.S. REITs have raised $41.27B in capital as of November-end, having issued 99 capital offering instruments.