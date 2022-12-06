Bank of America predicted a volatile year for Wall Street in 2023, with the S&P 500 (SP500) potentially plunging about 25% from current levels in the first half, with a snapback possible later in the year.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, the firm added that this environment puts a premium on high-quality stocks, with BofA highlighting names like Kroger (KR) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

"Our 2023 outlook is for a year of two halves: near-term downside risk amid a recession, earnings cuts and QT / persistent inflation driving the S&P 500 to as low as 3000, then a snap-back as uncertainty, rates volatility and earnings revisions improve," the firm said.

Looking at individual names, BofA included a screen of S&P 500 stocks in the bottom quintile by GDP beta that are ranked B+ or better by S&P Quality Rank. Some of the names that were included were the following:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Lowe's (LOW), AutoZone (AZO), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Kroger (KR), and the Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Year-to-date price action: ATVI +13.1%, VLO +54.4%, LOW -19.7%, AZO +17.1%, LMT +37.2%, KR +1.9%, and TSCO -8.2%.

In a separate BofA investment note, the financial institution reported that clients were net buyers of both stocks and exchange traded funds for the fourth straight week.