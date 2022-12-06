SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) stock tanked 5.5% in Tuesday late morning trading after two sell-side analysts downgraded the office REIT to reflect its recently announced 13% dividend cut and its stressed balance sheet.

The downbeat coverage comes a day after it revealed 2023 FFO guidance of $5.30-$5.60 per share during its Investor Day, the analysts highlighted. That range compares with the average Wall Street consensus of $6.26, and assumes same store net operating income of 3.0% with same store occupancy of 92.4%.

On Monday, the company reduced its monthly dividend to $0.2708 a share from $0.3108 a share, though Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico, who downgraded the stock to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform, thinks there's room for further dividend cuts in the future.

"Given still high leverage and downside earnings risk, we expect the stock will continue to trade at a discounted valuation that incorporates some level of future dividend cut," he wrote in a note to clients.

Similarly, BMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim cut SLG shares to Market Perform from Outperform. Unlike Yulico, though, Kim thinks the company's dividend cut "may be a clearing event as REITs tend to see improved performance after an announced dividend cut," he wrote in a note.

Seeking Alpha's Quant system flagged SLG stock at high risk of performing badly due to its declining growth and decelerating momentum.

For a bullish view on the REIT, fellow SA contributor Long Player viewed it as a Buy, arguing the stock could recover to old levels if a recession is avoided.